Doris Vivian Emswiler Benner
Doris Vivian Emswiler Benner, 86, of Bridgewater, formerly of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Mrs. Benner was born July 6, 1935, in the Broadway area of Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Mark Dewey and Erma Cleta Mitchell Emswiler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark F. Emswiler and Harold B. Emswiler, and a sister, Ruth Emswiler.
Doris was a dedicated wife and mother, who dearly loved her family. She was a member of the McGaheysville Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 28, 1957, she married Norman C. Benner, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Arlin Clyde Benner and wife, Phyllis, of Keezletown, Va.; daughters, Diane Marie Yoder and husband, Steve, of Waynesboro, Georgia, and Faith Renee McDowell and husband, Jay, of Churchville, Va.; sisters, Betty Sue Good and Bonnie Lois Lahman; grandchildren, Sheila Peachey, Linda Mast, Sheldon Yoder, Kent Yoder, James McDowell IV, and Nolan McDowell; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
The family gratefully acknowledge the Serenity House nurses and caregivers at Bridgewater Home for their wonderful care and support.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Pike Mennonite Church, 31 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg, with Pastors Nelson Showalter, Eugene King and Calvin Horst officiating. Interment will be private with the family at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forever Family Fund at Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 North Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
