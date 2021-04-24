Dorlan Jean Adamson
Dorlan Jean Adamson, 76, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Mrs. Adamson was born January 2, 1945, in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late William Daniel and Cleda Jane Varner Puffenbarger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Keith Adamson, after 45 years of marriage; sister, Ella Jane Heishman, and grandson, Jamie Adamson.
Jean was a dedicated member of Valley Church of Christ (Acorn Christian Church). She was truly known to have a heart of gold, giving unconditional care to many elderly throughout her life. Jean worked for Walker Manufacturing, from which she later retired. She had a love for many things including, BINGO, yard sales, thrift stores, and of course the beach and family gatherings.
Mrs. Adamson is survived by a son, Wayne Adamson and companion, Crystal Riffe, of Harrisonburg; two daughters, Sandra Knight and companion, Bobby Burns, of Harrisonburg and Kathy Caldwell and husband, Randy, of Hinton; two brothers, Daniel Puffenbarger and wife, Sandra, of Harrisonburg, and Galen Puffenbarger and wife, Peggy, of Mt. Clinton; two sisters, Frances Warble of Dayton and Betty Metheny and husband, Doug, of Rockingham; a brother-in-law, Arnold Heishman, of Wardensville, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Haley Caldwell and fiancé, Adam Long and Kody Knight and companion, Whitney Hicks, and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Rocky.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Larry Danner, Greg Adamson and Pastor Jeff Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friend from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.