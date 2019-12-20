Dorotha (Beery) Hopkins, 90, of Lexington, Ky., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1929, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Isaac and Lillian (Early) Beery.
She graduated from Port Republic High School in 1947.
She is survived by sons, Randy Hopkins and David Hopkins; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Norwood Beery, and a sister Betty Heatwole of Yakima, Wash.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hopkins; a brother, Harry, and an infant sister, Mary.
