Dorothilee "Dottie" Thomas, 85, passed away peacefully in her Elkton, Va. home on Sept. 11, 2023.
Dottie was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Evansville, Ind. After graduating from Bosse High School in 1956, she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" Thomas. Her life's passion was taking care of her husband and their two children, Jett and Joi. A woman of faith, she was involved in various ministries at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville, Ind. before moving to Elkton, Va. to be near her daughter.
A kind, bright, and generous soul, Dottie's infectious laugh could make one consider a career in stand-up comedy. She loved yellow roses, vanilla-scented things, and spoiling her loved ones with meals and gifts. A collector of sweet trinkets and items with encouraging quotes or scripture, even the walls in Dottie's home effused warmth and friendship. Endlessly interested in her grandchildren's lives, she was amazed by their travels, accomplishments, and deft use of technology. She never missed an opportunity to tell her friends and family that she loved them.
Preceded in death by her husband in 2016, Dottie is survived by children, Jett Thomas and Joi Gayre, and seven grandchildren, Jordan, Ali, Jessie, Elijah, Josiah, Payton, and Spencer.
To honor Dottie's survival of breast cancer in 1998, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
