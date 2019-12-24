Dorothy Althea (Zirkle) Smith Wisman, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in San Pedro, Calif., on Feb. 22, 1936, and was raised in Arlington, Va. She was the daughter of the late Fred G. and Bessie Aline (Wilkins) Zirkle.
Dorothy was married twice; first to Jimmy Chris Smith on Aug. 10, 1956, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1978, then to James O. Wisman, who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1996.
She is survived by her children, Christopher David Smith and wife, Debbie, of Indianapolis, Ind., Linda Smith of Waynesboro, Paul Daniel Smith and wife, Angie, of Summersville, S.C., and Wanda McCourt of Bridgewater; and two brothers, Albert Zirkle of Columbia, Md., and Paul Zirkle and wife, Sandy, of Hertford, N.C.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Chris Smith, Phil Smith, Kelly Teffeteller, David Matthew Carter, Carrie Ferris, Holley Carter, Polly Fulwider, Nathan Smith, Erica Brown, Todd Smith, Robert Dean, Shawn Dean, and McKenzi Dean, and 30 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Christopher Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
