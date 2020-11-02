Dorothy Ann Rodeffer
Dorothy Ann Rodeffer, 84, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Dorothy was born in Mount Solon on Dec. 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Pauline (Staubus) and Dwite R. Horn.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 25, 1952, to Richard Allen Rodeffer, who preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2007.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Paula R. Staley and husband, Mark, of Verona; a son, Richard E. Rodeffer of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Rebecca “Becky” Taylor and husband, Jay, and Christopher Staley and wife, Tonya; great-grandchildren, Camden Taylor, Amanda Brown, Emma Staley and Garrett Staley.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Horn.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with Pastor Cynthia Long officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843, and/or St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 21, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.