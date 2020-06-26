Dorothy Anna Lehman, 88, a village resident of VMRC in Harrisonburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Dorothy was born May 11, 1932, in Wayne County, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Louis and Elda Amstutz.
She was a 1950 graduate of Eastern Mennonite (High) School.
On Sept. 6, 1953, she married the late James O. Lehman. Surviving are her children: Lynn Lehman and wife, Julie, of Stoneville, N.C., Orval Lehman of Linville, Gerald Lehman and wife, Pam, of Dayton, Beverly Baker and husband, Chris, of Doylestown, Pa., and Alan Lehman of Woodstock.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Aimee Rosser (Chris) and daughter, Caroline; Andrea Cox (Toby) and children, Lainey and Beau; Bryant Baker (Hannah) and sons, Malachi and Drayson; Seth Lehman (Ali) and daughter, Sophie; Sara Power (Todd) and son, Adam; Carissa Baker (John) and daughter, Mia; and Anna Lehman.
In the immediate family, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James, and grandson, Elias Lehman. She had been the last surviving member of her family of origin.
Throughout her adult life she was dedicated to the Lord, her husband, and her children. She had been a long-time active member at Lindale Mennonite Church, where she served the Lord in multiple capacities, from Wayfarer leader to Elder. Dorothy also volunteered at The International Guest House in Washington, D.C., and Gift & Thrift, Harrisonburg, and was employed at various places of business part time while raising her large family.
A private burial will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, and a memorial service will be held at a later time at Lindale Mennonite Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Retreat Camp, 14783 Upper Highland Drive, Bergton, VA 22811 (www.highlandretreat.org) OR to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcmullenfh.com. McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
