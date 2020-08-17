Dorothy Anne Metheny Thompson, 85, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird. Born in Covington on March 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Effie Metheny.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of Verona United Methodist Church, the F.O.P Auxiliary and was a retired sales associate with K-Mart.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Johnny Thompson; four sons, Dirk Allen Whitesel and his wife, Sue, of Waynesboro, Steven Lynn Whitesel and his wife, Sherrie, of Tupelo, Moss., Gary Wayne Whitesel of Dayton and Thomas Gregory Whitesel and his wife, Betsy, of Mount Crawford; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Boys Home in Covington, Va.
