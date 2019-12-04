Dorothy Burks Williams
Dorothy Burks Williams, 93, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, in Wisconsin. She was born April 26, 1926, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Richard and Florence Burks.
On Aug. 12, 1950, she married Gerald Albert Williams, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine, and her son, Douglas.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Betty (Travis) of Maryland; sons, Jeffrey (Luann) of Wisconsin and Jonathan (Aimee) of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Lisa, of Illinois; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Jerry and Dorothy raised their family in Oak Park, Ill., and retired to Keezletown, Va., in 1986. They spent 20 wonderful years on their farm in Keezletown before moving to Harrisonburg, where they were active members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Dorothy was a founding member of the Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild and an avid watercolor artist. She had a passion for teaching and received her BA in Education from Northeastern University.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A private graveside service for family members will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.