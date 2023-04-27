Dorothy Catherine Getz
Dorothy Catherine Getz, 83, of Quicksburg, passed away April 25, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Forestville to the late Robert Verlin and Wilma Myers Phillips.
Dorothy was a self-employed farmer at Grandview Dairy alongside her husband, Charles W. Getz. She was a member of Solomon’s Lutheran Church in Quicksburg.
On May 9,1959, she married Charles W. Getz, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris Getz and wife, Robyn, of Forestville and Keith Getz of Timberville.
Preceded in death are siblings; sister, Mary Andrews; and brothers, Robert Phillips Jr. and Charles Phillips.
Pastor Steve Wood will conduct a funeral service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Solomon’s Lutheran Church in Quicksburg. The burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg VA 22824.
Services are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
