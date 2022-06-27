Dorothy "Dot" Irine Payne Harlow, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dot was born Nov. 11, 1934, a daughter of the late Blanch (Huffer) and Lawnie S. Michael.
She was first married to Richard Payne, who preceded her in death in 1959, and later married Robert Eugene Harlow, who also preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1960.
Dot is survived by daughters, Julie Harlow of Stanley and Loretta Graham and husband, Jerry, of Mount Solon; sons, Bobby Harlow and wife, Vickie, of Rockingham and Roger Harlow of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Jeremy Lee Harlow, William Scotty Harlow, Melissa Willis, JJ Graham, Shawn Harlow, Douglas Harlow, and Amanda Lam; special aunt, Peggy Snyder; special nephew, Robert Snyder; numerous great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces and nephews; and special pet cat, Tom Tom.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Harlow; grandson, Dustin Eugene Harlow; and sisters, Lillian M. Michael Good and Lula Mae Snyder.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
