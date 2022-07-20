Dorothy (Dot) Whitmore Jones, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
A daughter of the late Charles Samuel and Eula Wampler Whitmore, she was born on Jan. 13, 1929, in Rockingham County.
Dot married Thomas B. Jones Jr. on June 1, 1953.
Surviving are their two sons, Robert (Bob) and William (Billy) Jones, both of Harrisonburg, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are brothers, Leon (Wamp) Whitmore, Robert (Bob) Whitmore, Charles Whitmore, Bernard Whitmore, Carroll Whitmore and sisters, Betty Cave and Priscilla Whitmore.
She graduated from Keezletown High School in 1946 and attended one year at Shenandoah College in Dayton, Va. Dot was a kind, hard-working lady who enjoyed spending time working in her yard and doing things for others. She loved to sing and play her organ. If it was cold outside, you would find her crocheting in her chair.
She was a proud member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg from the age of 11. She sang in the church choir and also sang at funerals and weddings. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Dot worked hard rearing her two boys. During her working career, she worked at McCrory’s, WSVA radio, Miles Music, Service Stationers, Anderson Bros. and Pifer Office Supply, where she retired on Dec. 31, 1996.
A Remembrance Service will be held at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 West Market St., Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 61 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family would like to thank Bill and Susan Pollard, Betty Redmond, Mary Earman and Darlene Cochran for their friendship and faithfulness.
Per her request, the body will be cremated and private burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
