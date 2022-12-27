Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Faye Reynolds
Dorothy “Dottie” Faye Reynolds, 68, of Timberville, died Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1954, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Maddy Joyce.
Dottie worked at Hardees in Timberville, Town and Country Restaurant in Broadway and a daycare center in New Market.
On Oct. 27, 1989, she married Michael Ottis Reynolds, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Clarence Quirion of Timberville; a daughter, Tina D’Alicandro of Pennsylvania; a son, Dennis Geraghty of Pennsylvania; a son, Brian Geraghty of Luray; two stepchildren, Joshua and Megann; two sisters, Leila Gallagher of Richmond and Jeanie Flick of Georgia; a brother, Jimmy Joyce of Florida; 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnn and Janet.
Her body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.