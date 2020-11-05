Dorothy Dovel Wyant
Dorothy Dovel Wyant, 84, of Elkton, went to her heavenly home Nov. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg with her daughter holding her hand.
She was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Ervin and Elzy Joan Lam Dovel.
Dorothy faithfully attended Elkton Pentecostal Church up until her failing health. She worked as a seamstress for 32 years with Blue Bell. She loved gospel music, collecting porcelain dolls and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On May 2, 1953, she married Eugene Franklin Wyant, who preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2001. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Justin Dovel and Robert Dovel; and grandson, Joshua Campbell.
She is survived by son, Wayne Wyant and companion, Evelyn Meadows, of Elkton; daughters, Karen Campbell and husband, Jake, and Joyce Roudabush and husband, Kenneth, both of Elkton; brothers, Isaac Dovel, Ernest Dovel and Olen Dovel of Elkton; sisters, Hilda Plum, Hazel McAlister and Phyliss Sly of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Brandon Roudabush, Amber Eppard, Beverly Campbell, Samantha Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Nathan Wyant and Kevin Wyant and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pastor Travis Hensley will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
In honoring her wishes, the casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827 or Elkton Fire Department, 14171 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
