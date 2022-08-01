Dorothy Ellen Shenk Armentrout, 93, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Lester H. “Jake” and Isabella B. Minnich Shenk.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg and the Rockingham County area. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting and making afghans.
Her husband, Ralph W. Armentrout, preceded her in death Oct. 7, 1997.
A brother, Carl Shenk, of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews survive her.
Also preceding her in death are brothers, Walter, Clement, Leonard and Charles Shenk and sisters, Martha Holsinger, Florine Shenk and Qula Shenk.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery with Brother Lane Turner officiating. There will not be any visitation.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
