Dorothy Elizabeth Armentrout, 85, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Dorothy was born Jan. 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Mary Catherine (Daggy) and William Edward Fifer.
She had worked for Harrisonburg Auto Auction and attended Sangerville Church of the Brethren.
Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Norma Jean Cook (Dave) of Bridgewater, Kathryn Ann Foley of Bridgewater, Karen Lynn Anderson of Penn Laird, and Pamela Kaye Holsinger of Harrisonburg; a brother, Garland Fifer of Mount Solon; 13 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a son, Roger Lee Anderson; granddaughter, Tammy Gail Sheets; two brothers, Carson and Carl Fifer; and her companion, Joseph S. Yoder.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Dave Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Services may be live-streamed at www.johnsonfs.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
