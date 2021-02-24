Dorothy Elizabeth Cave
Dorothy Elizabeth Cave, 83, a resident of Shenandoah, Va., died Feb. 22, 2021, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray. Dot finally gained her wings in heaven.
A daughter of the late Emma Dallas Lloyd, she was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in Stanley, Va., and attended Stanley High School. Following her marriage, Dot moved to Shenandoah and worked at Shenandoah Pharmacy and Shenandoah Family Dollar. She was also a licensed beautician.
On March 24, 1954, she married Waymond L. Cave Sr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1994. She is survived by her son, Waymond “Red” L. Cave Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Shenandoah; daughters, Sandra Faye Williams and husband, Ashby, of Elkton and Tina Yvonne Steer and husband, Ricky, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Michael Todd and Dustin Wade Cave, Daniel Ashby and Jessica Williams and Mason Steer; great-grandchildren, Ryan Garrett Cave, Addison Williams and Chase Wolf; brothers, Fred Alger and wife, Ginger, Randolph Alger and Earl Alger and wife, Debbie, all of Stanley; sisters, Mildred Comer, Shirley Thomas and husband, Herman, Cathy Cardin and husband, Marlin, and Debbie Breeden, all of Stanley; and sister-in-law, Ellen Alger of Stanley.
Dot was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Sharon Kisling, on Feb. 4, 2018; brothers, Dwight Alger, Jackie Alger and Danny Alger; and sisters, Doris Painter, Bonnie Barker and Peggy Lam.
Those wishing to do so may sign the register guest book and enjoy pictures at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah today (Wednesday, Feb. 24) from noon until 5 pm. There will be no viewing.
A private graveside service (following CDC guidelines) will be held in Comertown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery (Cave Cemetery) with The Rev. Teddy Cave officiating.
Flowers are welcome and those desiring to make memorial contributions can make them to the charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
