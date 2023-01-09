CHURCHVILLE, Va.--Dorothy Gilmer Sweet, 87, of Churchville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Brookdale Staunton. She was born July 8, 1935, in Arbor Hill, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Robert Wallace and Maude (Jordan) Gilmer.
She was a graduate of Churchville High School.
Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to work in her garden and care for a variety of flowers. She was especially gifted when working with ceramic figurines and also worked as a farmer until her retirement.
She is survived by her three sons, Donald R. Sweet and dear friend, Kim Pulley of Staunton, James W. and Sherry Sweet of Keezletown and Kenneth John and Robin Sweet of Winchester; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert L. Sweet; her two sisters, Mary G. Byrd and Virginia G. Wigglesworth; and her daughter-in-law, Donna K. Sweet.
Family and friends are invited to join us for services at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Sweet, Brandon Sweet, Jonathan Sweet, Eric Byrd, Jeff Fretwell, and Justin Hart.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sharon Sweet, Cierra Sweet, and other friends attending the service.
Sincere appreciation is extended to the staff at Brookdale who provided daily care for Dorothy. The family would like to extend additional gratitude for the special services that were provided by Gentiva Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.