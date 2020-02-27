Dorothy Gertrude Shifflett Wyant
Dorothy Gertrude Shifflett Wyant, 93, of Penn Laird, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 25, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1926, in Elkton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Clark and Bertha Shifflett. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Shifflett, Beatrice Beasley, Bertha Lawson, Mamie Baugher, Kemper Shifflett, Gladys Hensley, Lynwood Shifflett, Elmer Shifflett, Leitha Collier and Kathleen Gooden.
Dorothy was a devout Christian all her life and loved going to and setting up yard sales. She worked in housekeeping at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for many years. Dorothy loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
On Nov. 18, 1948, she married Paul Adam Wyant; he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2017.
She is survived by her son, Ernest “Ernie” L. Wyant Sr. and his fiancee, Judy Hedrick, of Harrisonburg; her daughters, Barbara “Barbi” Wyant of Harrisonburg and Bertha “Bert” Rogers of McGaheysville; her sisters, Maggie Dean, Ada Wyant and Betty Williams; grandchildren, Ernest “E.J.” Wyant Jr. and wife, Carissa, of Lacy Spring, Jacob Rogers of McGaheysville and Kelli Knighting and her husband, Curtis, of Briery Branch and great-grandchildren, Caleb Wyant, Everley Bragg Rogers, C.W. Knighting and Colin Knighting.
The funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1164, Grottoes, VA 24441. Condolences may be shared at www.Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.