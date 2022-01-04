Dorothy Hall died at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va., on Dec. 31, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was 85 years old.
Born in Mount Sidney, Va., on May 13, 1936, Dorothy, known as Dot, called the Shenandoah Valley her home, graduating from Mt. Sidney High School in 1953, and attending Marion College in Marion, Va., and Madison College, now James Madison University, in Harrisonburg. She married Charles Weller Hall on June 23, 1956.
Charlie and Dot lived in Radford, Franklin and Waynesboro, Va., and Newark, Del. They moved to Naperville, Ill. in 1972, where they lived for 39 years. She was a public school teacher in Radford, Staunton, Newark and Naperville. She worked for the Naperville Sun newspaper as a sales representative and advertising manager.
While living in Naperville, she was able to excel in both her personal and professional life. She acquired a large network of friends, many of whom she kept in contact with after she returned to the Valley. But it was her two grandsons who brought her great joy while serving as a role model and doting grandmother at the same time.
Dot and Charlie moved to Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg in 2011 where they were close to family and made many new friends. Never let it be said that you can't go home again.
She is survived by children: Chuck (Kathryn Jaeck) of Evanston, Ill., Greg (Tricia Liddy) of Aurora, Ill., Daphne Mendel (Jeff) of Boulder, Colo., and Lynn Cherwa (John) of Lake Mary, Fla. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jared Hall (Alethea Merelos) of Washington, D.C., and Lukas Hall of New York, N.Y., by her brother, Jim Sheets, by nine nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alice (Rowe) Sheets, Charlie on May 30, 2016 and her sister, Lois Figgatt Derrick, in October 2011.
Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. Donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
