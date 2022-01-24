Dorothy Jane Huffer Stoutamyer
Dorothy Jane Huffer Stoutamyer, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Dorothy was born Feb. 11, 1934, a daughter of the late Reba Novella Catherine (Michael) Huffer.
On July 5, 1951, she was united in marriage to Thomas “Sonny” Stoutamyer, who preceded her in death Dec. 12, 2021.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Gary Stoutamyer and wife, Jane, of Mount Solon; half brother, Ronnie Michael of Mount Solon; granddaughter, Dixie Teter and husband, Chad, of Swoope; and great-grandchildren, Jason and Lori Teter.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Sheldon Stoutamyer, and sisters, Edith Weekley and Orpha Lee Howdyshell.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
