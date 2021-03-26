Dorothy Jean “Dot” Lantz, age 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Lantz was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Riverton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jesse James Thompson and Merlie (Maysell) Vandevander. On Feb. 2, 1962, Dorothy married her husband of 59 years, Donald “Buck” Lantz, who resides in Petersburg.
Mrs. Lantz graduated in 1958 from Circleville High School and was a member of the North Fork Baptist Church in Riverton. After Dorothy retired as a cashier from Great Value grocery store in Franklin, she found a new passion and dedicated her time and work at the Grant County Public Library in Petersburg for the past 15 years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lantz is survived by two sons, Lorin (Katrina) Lantz of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., and Mark (Lena) Lantz of Cabins, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Lori Lantz of Moorefield, W.Va.; three sisters, Rebecca Kline of Annapolis, Md., Betty Bennett of Cherry Grove, W.Va., and June Smith of Petersburg; six grandchildren, Heather Miner, Sara Long, Kayla Lantz, Justin Lantz, Adam Lantz and Braiden Lantz and two great-granddaughters, Lydia Miner and Greer Long.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lantz is preceded in death by one son, Donald W. Lantz; one brother, George Thompson; and three sisters, Virginia Thompson, Bessie Turner and Ruby Thompson.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton, W.Va., with Pastor Theodore Bennett officiating.
Memorials may be made to the North Fork Baptist Church, PO Box 46, Riverton, WV 26814. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and out of respect for others, facial coverings and social distancing are required.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
