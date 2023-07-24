Dorothy "June" Yancey Claytor, 93, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home. She was born April 5, 1930, and was a daughter of the late David Addison and Minnie (Pultz) Yancey.
June was a servant of God and her faith was strong and unwavering. She devoted her life to family and helping others.
June was united in marriage on Jan. 17, 1953, to Henry T. Claytor Jr., who preceded her in death Aug. 25, 1983.
June is survived by children, Terry Robertson Stocks and husband, Ron, of Crimora, Debbie Munson and husband, Tim, of Grottoes, and Michael Claytor and Sandra of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Charles Marvin Branum Jr.; four sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Grottoes Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
