Dorothy Kuykendall Wampler, 82, of Bridgewater passed away very peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bridgewater Home where she had been a resident for the past eleven months. Prior to that, she lived independently in the Bridgewater Retirement Community for 15 years.
She was born on October 27, 1939 at Fort Seybert, WV and was the daughter of the late John H. and Amelda (Zirk) Kuykendall.
Dorothy was a hairdresser for over 50 years and spent all those years working at A&K Beauty Salon in Harrisonburg. She was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the adult choir, and she was an original member of the Stone House Quilters where she helped to make quilts that were donated to the Shenandoah District Disaster Auction each year. Dorothy was also a life long member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class at Mill Creek. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, flower arranging, and numerous other homemaking and craft type activities.
Dorothy was united in marriage on September 7, 1963 to Cecil L. Wampler who preceded her in death on September 17, 1993.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Gina L. Wampler, of Bowie, MD.
A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating, and afterwards there will be a light reception in the fellowship hall.
A private burial service will be held earlier in the day.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Memorials may be made to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, Inc., 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or to the Shenandoah District Church of the Brethren Disaster Ministries, 1453 Westview School Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.