Dorothy L. Koontz
Dorothy (Dot) Lillian Nickoles Koontz, age 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Dorothy was the spouse of the late Shirley B. Koontz. She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Sykesville, Md., the daughter of Joseph and Bessie Nickoles.
She had resided at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg for the last eight years.
She is survived by her son, Gary Koontz (Norma); daughter, Cindy Snipes (Bob); her sisters and brother, Mary Gorsuch, Margaret Green, Roland Nickoles (Diane) and brother-in-law, John Lowman (Dottie).
She was predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law, William Nickoles, Dot Reisberg, Joseph Nickoles, Charles Nickoles, Albert and Evelyn Nickoles, and Charlotte K. Smith. Sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae and Charles Brady, Hilda and Charles Greenwalt, Mildred and William Welsh, Teresa and Frank Grimes, and Gilbert Gorsuch.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, at noon at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing observed. Due to COVID, there will be no other services or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
