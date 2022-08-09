Dorothy “Dottie” Lucille Walton Mosier, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville.
She was born March 4, 1940, in Charlottesville, and was the daughter of the late Willie Frank and Mary Lucille Ralston Walton.
Dorothy was the host of Starz1 Online Radio and was referred to as “Queen of Country Music.” She enjoyed hosting the show, dancing and most of all her family.
Her husband, James L. Mosier, preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Tomlin Rife and husband, David, of Bluffton, S.C., George Ferreira Jr. and wife, Vicky, of Waynesboro and Dorothy “Star” Bragg and husband, Frank, of Fort Defiance; her son-in-law, Ted Smith of Broadway; 10 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven siblings.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Marie Smith; her husbands, George Ferreira, Raymond Kennedy and Nelson B. Meadows; and five siblings.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church, Pineville with Pastor Gail Heiston officiating. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
