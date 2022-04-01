Dorothy L. Nichols
Dorothy L. “Dot” Nichols, 91, of Luray, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Homer Newton Frazier and Virgie Alma Dwyer Frazier.
On Jan. 3, 1962, she married Maury Edward Nichols, who died Jan. 20, 2011.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Anne Courtney, Louise May Miller and Reva Marie Curtis.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Sara Galindo, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
