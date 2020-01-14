Dorothy Leah Sites
Dorothy Leah Sites, 91, of Keezletown, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Sites was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Layton Sites, and her daughters, Shirley Sites and Peggy Zimmerman; son-in-law, Allen Zimmerman, and a grandson, Michael Zimmerman.
Dorothy was a member of the Keezletown United Methodist Church, where she was head of the acolytes. She was an active member in the Keezletown community and was a hard worker. Dorothy took care of Mrs. Nelson Miller for many years after managing the Samuel Chapman Farm for over 53 years together.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Sites and wife, Janet Kay, of Bridgewater and Roger Sites of Dayton; sister, Lorraine Booten of Elkton; six grandchildren, Dale Gibson and wife, Amanda, Roger Sites Jr. and wife, Kim, Robert Layton and wife, Elizabeth, Allen J. Hummel Jr. and wife, Glenda, Parker Hummel and wife, Elizabeth, and Casey Hummel and wife, Teri; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Panda.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Keezletown United Methodist Church with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating. Burial will follow at Keezletown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
