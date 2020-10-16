Dorothy Louise “Doris” Sutherland, 75, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Sutherland was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Florence Marie Grimsley Kirtley.
She attended Page County schools and was a member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved family gatherings and spending time with family and friends. She was active in “Young at Hearts” and enjoyed Bingo. She attended senior citizen events at the Elkton Community Center.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary E. Monger.
Mrs. Sutherland is survived by her son, Timothy Sutherland and wife, Tina, of Shenandoah; a brother, Billy Grimsley of Shenandoah; sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Gray, Jeanette Duncan, Nancy Sutherland and Barbara Shifflett and husband, Charles James, all of Shenandoah; three stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with the Pastor Jimmy Kite and Larry Sullivan officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home in Elkton.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required for those attending.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 300 Shenandoah Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.