Dorothy Louise Lambert, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.
Dorothy was born on August 20, 1940, a daughter of the late Sarah (Brownawell) and Rev. Lewis Samuel Guiles.
She had worked for McDonalds in Bridgewater, and was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
She was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1960, to Clyde Stanford Lambert, Sr., who survives.
Dorothy is also survived by a daughter, Maxine Borror and husband, Bill, of Bridgewater; sons, Clyde S. Lambert, Jr. and wife, Mindy, of Bridgewater, and John Lambert, Sr. and wife, Brenda, of Churchville; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, William Lewis Lambert; sister, Janet Merchant, and brother, Archie V. Guiles.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, to pay respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18th, at Sangerville Church Cemetery, with Rev. Tony Martin and Bill Curry officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.