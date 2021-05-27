Dorothy Louise Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Born in Rockingham County on Aug. 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William Howard and Ethel Rogers Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Rhonda Gentry and Mary Ellen Hensley and a son, Rondel Hensley.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Meadows, Terry Hensley, Angela Merica and her husband, Jeff; six grandchildren, Chris and Kevin Meadows, Chase and Karleigh Gentry, Hannah Hyre and Lindsey Hensley; and three great-grandchildren, Shyleigh Good and Easton and Elyse Hyre.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
