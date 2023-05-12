Dorothy M. Brown
Dorothy M. Brown, 93, of Shenandoah, went to her heavenly home May 10, 2023. Doris was the daughter of the late James F. and Mamie Yager Lucas.
She grew up near the town of Shenandoah along the Grove Hill River Road with her four siblings, Florence Eitnier (Lancaster, Pa.), David Lucas (Altoona, Pa.), Frankie Lucas (Stanley, Va.) and Sammy Lucas (Baltimore, Md.), all deceased.
In 1946, Doris married John “Jack” Brown, a WWII Veteran (deceased) and raised their three children, Bonnie Hensley (Ronnie), Roy “Jackie” Brown (Emma Ann Brown-deceased) and Beverly Anne Moubray (deceased).
Doris retired from Merck & Co. after several years of service. She loved simplicity and peace. Her passion was feeding birds and watching wildlife. She enjoyed many trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, making precious memories with her family and her special companion, James Pence. They shared a very special friendship for over 15 years.
Doris was a true treasure to her family and all who knew her, but most importantly she had a great faith and love for Jesus. She loved her church family, Grace Fellowship Church in Shenandoah.
She was known as “Mom” to all of her grandchildren, Tracy Nicholson (Ted), Larry Brown (Frances), Phillip Brown (Lisa), Tony Hensley (Pam), Timmy Brown (Sherrie), Chad Brown (Tina) and T.J. Brown (Heather); 12 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
While Doris’ family grieves the loss of a loved one, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit and wishes for a private funeral service. There will be no visitation. The family requests prayer and privacy at this time.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at Whispering Pines Memory Care and the hospice doctors and nurses.
Family and friends may sign the registry at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton Friday, May 12, 2023, at any time. Burial will be private at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
