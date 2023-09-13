Dorothy “Dot” Mae Anderson Fulk, 98, passed away Sept. 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born May 29, 1925, and was the daughter of the late John and Cornelia Morris Anderson.
On Dec. 24, 1949, she married Stanford “Jake” Fulk, who preceded her in death Oct. 8, 1984; a daughter, Shirley Hawse; one brother and three sisters also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Ruby “Kaye” Nottingham and a sister, Juanita “Peanut” Sheffer; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Showalter officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
