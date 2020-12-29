Dorothy M. Willis
Dorothy Marilyn Willis, 93, a former resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego, Calif. Mrs. Willis was born April 20, 1927, in Virginia and was a daughter of the late Estel Paul and Tressa Alice Simmons Piner.
She was a homemaker.
On April 23, 1946, she married Joseph Earl Willis, who preceded her in death Oct. 3, 2012.
Surviving are three children, Richard Willis and wife, Sherry of Santa Ana, Calif., Ronald Willis and wife, Debbie of Wilmington, N.C., and Janice Villandre and husband, Brian of Ramona, Calif.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
