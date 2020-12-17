Dorothy Mae Gochenour
Dorothy Mae Gochenour, 69, of New Market, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Larry Rinard will officiate. Burial will follow at Linville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, and for those who are at high-risk for COVID-19, please come from 3 to 4 p.m. Masks are required for all services.
Mrs. Gochenour was born Aug. 8, 1951 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Medford Marquis and Phenie Ritter Pangle. She was a 1969 graduate of Broadway High School. She worked at Cargill for many years, and then was a caregiver at Where The Heart Is in Mount Jackson. She was a former Auxiliary member of the New Market Fire Department. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Andes and Linda Pangle, and two brothers, Billy and Buddy Pangle.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Keith Gochenour, whom she married on Aug. 8, 1987; two sons, Shannon Lee Lantz of Mouont Jackson, and Marquis Blaine Lantz and wife, Mika, of New Market; sister, Joan Knupp and husband, Donnie, of Linville; daughter-in-law, Charlene Marie Bowman of New Market; grandchildren, Katelyn Lantz Turner and husband, Spencer, Joshua Christian Lantz, Deidricht Alexander Lantz, and Nadia Rose Lantz, and dear friends to the family, George and Dottie Sly, Annette Shipe, Barbara and Garlin Estep and many others.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Lantz, Spencer Turner, George Sly, Charles Streett, Garlin Estep and Jared Hilliard.
Dorothy was a woman who loved God, loved making people laugh and smile, loved making crafts, and spending time with her many friends. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who meant the world to her. She was a loving and giving person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A faithful servant, and someone who brightened everyone’s day — gone but never forgotten.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.