Dorothy Mae Hefner
Dorothy Mae Hefner, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Dorothy was born in Mingo, W.Va., on March 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Eva (Pritt) and Walter Snyder.
She was united in marriage to Winters Hefner, who preceded her in death.
Dorothy is survived by sons, Glen Baughman of Clover Hill, Roger Baughman and wife, Patsy, of Briery Branch, and Edward “Eddie” Baughman and companion, Vicki Moyers, of Dayton; son-in-law, Nelson Kyger of Bridgewater; sisters, Mary Sharp and husband, Denver, of Elkton, and Minnie Hoover of Valley Head, W.Va.; brother, Herman Snyder of Bridgewater; stepchildren, Jim Hefner of Six Miles, S.C., Billy Hefner and wife, Elma, of Mill Point, W.Va., Richard Hefner and wife, Maddy, of Renick, W.Va., Susan Kershner and husband, Wayne, of Hillsboro, W.Va., Nancy Gibby and husband, Russell, of Bryson City, N.C.; six grandchildren, Lee Baughman of Briery Branch, Shelley Stoner and husband, Paul, of Grottoes, Seasun Newton and husband, Derek, of Fredericksburg, Eston Baughman and wife, Molly, of Harrisonburg, Edward Jenson Baughman of Bridgewater, and Chris Kyger of Bridgewater; stepgrandchildren, Jeff Hefner and wife, Trudy, of Neola, W.Va., Charlotte Martin and husband, Brian, of Marlinton, W.Va., Julia Williams and husband, Joe, of Droop Mountain, W.Va., Melissa Totten and husband, Michael, of Hillsboro, W.Va., Angie Loftus of Tampa, Fla., Richard Lee Hefner and wife, Tiffany, of Buckeye, W.Va., Andrea Larason and husband, Doug, of Columbus, Ohio, David Kershner of Droop Mountain, W.Va., Jennifer Graves and husband, Timmy, of Bryson City, N.C., Jeremiah Gibby of Bryson City, N.C.; 20 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Dottie Kyger; brother, Howard Snyder; sisters, Fanny Ware, Florence Moore, Dora Brown, and Ruth Campell; daughters-in-law, Lola Baughman and Carol Hefner; grandson, Joshua Gibby; and beloved dog, Jack.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to pay their respects. No formal visitation is scheduled. Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
