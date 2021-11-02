Dorothy Marie Grimsley
Dorothy Marie Grimsley, 83, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Mrs. Grimsley was born May 27, 1938, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late Millard E. Miller and Leola May Merica. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Dovel; a daughter, Lorrie Orebaugh; and a sister, Betty Turner.
On Dec. 3, 1984, she married Donald James Grimsley, who also preceded her in death in 2013.
Dorothy was employed with Alliance as a machine operator for many years and also enjoyed caring for children in her home.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Dovel and wife, Sheliah, and Darrell Dovel and companion, Nancy; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild, as well as a sister-in-law, Barbara Payne.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery in Shenandoah with Minister Jay Viands officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
