Dorothy Maxine Reger
Dorothy Maxine Reger, 92, of New Market, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market. Due to COVID concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. Pastor Jody Osborne will officiate.
Dorothy was born June 21, 1929, in Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Mae Brill Wilkins.
She was a graduate of Woodstock High School. She formerly worked in the cafeteria at Strasburg Elementary School and as a production worker at Bowman Apple Products. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and the Women’s Society and attended Reformation Lutheran Church while living in New Market.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Reger; five brothers, Everett Wilkins, Melvin Wilkins, Leonard Wilkins, Robert Wilkins, and Eugene Wilkins; and two sisters, Nancy Wilkins and Barbara Wilkins.
She is survived by a son, Danny Reger and wife, Carolyn, of Edinburg; three daughters, Jodie Wymer and husband, John, of New Market, Rhonda Bowen and husband, Jim, of New Market and Tammy Crawford of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Lynn Calahan and husband, John, Scott Wymer and wife, Cam, Tim Reger and wife, Michele and Sean McDonald and wife, Missy; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Shaw, Paige Shaw, Emma Reger, Zachary McDonald, Nathan McDonald, Sidney Wymer and Andrew Wymer and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 12180 Back Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or Reformation Lutheran Church Pre-School, P.O. Box 896, New Market, VA 22844.
Family and friends who wish to pay their respects and sign the guest book may visit at Heishman Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from noon to five p.m.
Online condolences may also be sent to the family at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
