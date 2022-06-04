Dorothy Miller "Dot" Huffman, 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
She was born in Harrisonburg on May 21,1942, a daughter of the late Weldon Andrew and Reba Kathryn (Newman) Miller.
She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren
On February 16, 1963 she was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Huffman, who survives.
Dorothy is also survived by sons, Kenny Huffman and wife, Kimberly, of Dayton, and Jerry Howdyshell and wife, Susie, of Bridgewater; daughter, Alley Lam and husband, Dakota; grandchildren, Kasen Lam, Karson Lam, and Paislee Lam; brother, Leo Miller, of Bridgewater; nieces, Dana Wenger and husband Bud, and Gina Miller; great nieces, Mandy, Kathryn, and Krislyn; special friend, Jamie Proefrock.
She was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Miller and niece, Theresa Miller Huffman.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Dayton, with Pastor Bill Curry and Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Clover Hill Fire & Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Rd., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
