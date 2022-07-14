Dorothy O’Connor Gladden, 90, of Broadway, died July 11, 2022, at VMRC at Woodland Park Circle in Harrisonburg. She was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Daniel J. and Grace Holbrook O’Connor.
Dorothy worked as a secretary at the Pentagon and later retired from General Electric. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry P. Gladden, on Feb. 26, 1990.
Surviving her are a daughter, Donna Arbogast and husband, Wayne, of Broadway; a son, Donald Gladden and wife, Rebecca, of Reedville, Va.; four grandchildren, Scott Arbogast and wife, Valerie, of Rockingham, Jodi Clarke of Broadway, Daniel Gladden and wife, Stephanie, of Golden, Colo., and Donovan Gladden of Reedville and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Va.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
