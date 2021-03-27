Dorothy Poe Johnson passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, while holding the hand of her husband of 64 years, Allen, who survives her. Dottie and Allen were a team; they were happy simply being in each other’s presence. It was always Dot AND Allen.
Dottie was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Marshall, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lewin I. Poe and Alma Beaty Poe and was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances V. Poe and Madoline P. Keyser, and a brother, Lewin I. Poe, Jr.
Dottie earned a bachelor’s degree from Madison College in 1945 and worked in a number of challenging occupations including executive assistant for a Washington lobbyist, administrative assistant to a banking executive, and high school business teacher. She influenced many students and encouraged them to enter the business field. Later, she focused her energies on making a loving home for her husband and children.
Dottie was a wonderful friend and neighbor. She enjoyed flowers and was a lifetime member of the New Market Garden Club, serving as an officer in various capacities for many years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, beginning in 1957. Dottie was an active longtime member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting her many friends in the area.
Dottie had a wonderful 96 years on this earth. She was the matriarch of a large and growing family. At the time of her death, she had three granddaughters and two grandsons, eleven great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Dottie was known for remembering loved ones with birthday cards enclosed in a hummingbird-stamped envelope. She loved sharing ice cream and stories with friends and family. Along with her loving husband, Allen, she is also survived by two daughters, Judy Bradley (Greg) of New Market and Brenda Wunder (Tom) of Stephens City as well as several generations of nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Funeral services will be Sunday, March 28 at 3 p.m. at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church, New Market, with the Rev. Stephen R. Creech officiating. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. at Manor Memorial UMC Farrow Hall. Masks will be required for both visitation and the funeral service. Friends may sign the registry Saturday and Sunday at the Theis Chape/Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market. A private interment for extended family will be held following the service at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, 124 Valley Vista Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664, Manor Memorial United Methodist Church, 9320 N. Congress Street, New Market, VA 22844, or a charity of your choice.
