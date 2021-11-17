Dorothy Sue Simmers Michael, 78, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her daughter's home in Mount Solon.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 28, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Paul Jacob and Ivy Lenora (Driver) Simmers.
Dot was a cook at the Bridgewater Retirement Community and had been a babysitter. She was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church. Dot graduated from Turner Ashby High School, class of 1961. She was an avid game show watcher.
She was united in marriage on April 20, 1963, to Jerry Calvin Michael, who preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Pamela D. Botkin and husband, Carl, Timothy B. Michael and companion, Karen Orndorff, and Paula J. Kisling and husband, Darrell; two sisters, Louise Virginia Long and Audrey Jean Simmons; and brother, Franklin Driver Simmers. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashley Dawn Botkin Smith and husband, Cory, and Eric Dean Phillips and fiancee, Lauren Blauch; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Fayth Phillips and Raelynn Dawn Smith and two stepgrandchildren, Brianna Smith and Taylor Smith and numerous furbaby grandbabies.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Mount Solon Pentecostal Church with The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
