Dorothy ‘Sue’ Smith Elswick
Dorothy “Sue” Smith Elswick, 80, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, died Aug. 7, 2020, at her residence. A daughter of the late Charles R. and Dorothy Comer Smith, she was born on June 21, 1940, in Shenandoah, Va.
She graduated from Shenandoah High School. Sue was a member of First Christian Church of Shenandoah, an honorary member of Shenandoah Fire Department, and the National Rifle Association. She had formerly worked at Alliance Manufacturing Company. Sue enjoyed hunting, gardening, metal detecting and bowling.
On Sept. 16, 1959, she married Bernard Earl Elswick, who preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2014.
Surviving are two sisters, Joyce S. Warren and husband, John, of Shenandoah and Shirley Dearing of Elkton; special niece, Sharon W. White and husband, David, of Shenandoah; special great-nephew, Gavin M. Warren and fiance’, Deseray of Timberville; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Ben B. Campbell of Virginia.
In addition to her husband, mother and father, Sue was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret S. Campbell, June S. Gochenour and Billie Lilliard.
Her body will be cremated and services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
