Dorothy Suzanne “Dot” Kiracofe Kiser, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from COVID-19. She was a resident at Willow Estates in Penn Laird, but lived in Clover Hill most of her life. Dot was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was born in Staunton on Oct. 8, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Frank Andrew and Rutha (Hess) Kiracofe.
Dot loved her family more than anything and is survived by her children, Pamela Southard and husband, Michael, of Mount Crawford, Douglas Kiser and wife, Tawnia, of Mount Crawford and Gregory Kiser and wife, Tammy, of Dayton; a special nephew, Dwight “Sonny” Kiracofe of Dayton; six grandchildren, Aaron Kiser and wife, Paula, Jack Kiser and fiancee, Kayla Cline, Brandon Kiser, Luke Kiser and Margaret Martz, Mariette Southard and Brynn Kiser. She also had four great-grandchildren, Frankie Kiser, Sammy Kiser, Connor Martz and Alina Martz as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her favorite dog, a Husky named Tegan.
Dot enjoyed socializing with friends, traveling, and wearing her signature, lavender attire. She cherished her Dayton High School Class of 1955 forever friends and their monthly gatherings. She also enjoyed spending time with her special group of travel companions for many Nags Head beach trips and cruises to tropical destinations. A special thanks to her caregivers at Willow Estates.
Dot served Brethren Volunteer Service for a year and a half after she graduated from high school, and she worked in the food service department at VMRC and Bridgewater Home.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Food Pantry, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
