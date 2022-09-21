Dorothy Virginia Furry, 86, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. Mrs. Furry was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Buckingham County and was a daughter of the late Annie Mae Shoemaker.
She worked as a housekeeper and cleaned for the Virginia State Police and private homes. She attended Garber’s Church of the Brethren.
On Sept. 18, 1981, she married Donald “Donnie” Grayson Furry Jr., who passed away Sept. 28, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Ronald Wayne Jones Sr. and wife, Karen, of Dillwyn, Wanda Faye Baldwin of Spout Springs and Roger Jones and wife, Vicki, of St. Cloud, Fla.; stepchildren, Marian Patricia Furry-Hovde, Martha Susette Furry-Gross, Kathleen Furry Kines, Jeffrey Wayne Allman, Jeanette Dawn Thompson, Jay Lynn Harman, Donald “Chip” Grayson Furry III, Tamara Furry Huffman, William “Will” Edmond Furry and Sandra Furry Williams; sister, Marie Sziraki; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Furry is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Blincoe; and a son-in-law, Roger Baldwin.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Ames Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.