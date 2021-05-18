Dorothy Virginia Propst, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home. Dorothy was born Oct. 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Nanny (Skeen) and Arthur Jackson.
She was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
On June 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jesse Minor Propst, who preceded her in death.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Brenda Tutor of Mount Solon; two sisters; three brothers; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter
She is also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Propst, and a sister, Loveda Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Curry and Jerry McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
