Dorothy Jean Whetzel Saum, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at South Roanoke Nursing Home.
Mrs. Saum was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Broadway, Va., and was the daughter of the late Nancy W. Jordan. She grew up with her late foster parents, R. Lee and Cora Broadwater in Grantsville, Md.
Mrs. Saum was a graduate of Grantsville High School in 1944. She graduated as a registered nurse from Rockingham Memorial Hospital School Cadet Nurse Corp. in 1948. After graduation, she was employed at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, UVA Hospital and Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center until retirement in 2004.
She was a member of the Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church, Sallie Blosser Ladies Bible Class and the Presbyterian Women’s Circle. She was a member of the RMH Alumnae Association and Auxiliary Association. Mrs. Saum also volunteered at RMH and First Presbyterian Church prior to recent health problems.
She was married Aug. 20, 1948, to Robert W. Saum Sr., who preceded her in death April 26, 1998. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Della K. Clement of Tulsa, Okla.
She is survived by two sons, Robert W. Saum Jr. and Elizabeth of Roanoke and Keith D. Saum and Ellen of McGaheysville. She has three grandchildren, Eric B. Saum and Rachel of Harrisonburg, Stacey J. Saum and Kelley R. Sherman of Roanoke, and stepgrandson, Crus Corral of Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Jon Heeringa officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
