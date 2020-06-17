Dorothy W. Spicer
Dorothy W. Spicer, resident of Sunnyside Retirement Community since 1994, passed away on June 13, 2020, at the age of 94. She was dearly loved and lived life to the fullest.
She was born in Waynesboro, Va., on June 5, 1926, to Wallace Bittle Watts and Bessie Louise Pocklington Watts. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1943. In 1949, she married Robert Lee Spicer, Jr. and had 68 years of marriage. They lived in Alexandria, Va. until they retired and moved back to Richmond before moving to Sunnyside.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Manning (Dennis), Robert Spicer III (Catherine), and Steve Spicer (Keverne). Also, survived by nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death were sisters, Barbara Smith and June Bluford, and one surviving sister, Sue Duffee.
A private burial will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.