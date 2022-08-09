Dorothy Wenger Shenk, age 82, departed this life Aug. 6, 2022, after a life-long fight with respiratory diseases; she was joyfully welcomed into the arms of Jesus where she is effortlessly breathing celestial air.
Dorothy was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Benjamin David Wenger and Ethel Edmondson Wenger. On Jan. 27, 1959, she married Clayton Otho Shenk of Elida, Ohio, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Randy Shenk and wife, Kelly (Krivsky) of Harrisonburg; her daughter, Carmen Shenk and husband, Xaver Wilhelmy of Staunton, Va.; two grandsons, Tyler David Shenk and wife, Katie (Leachman), and Corey John Shenk and girlfriend, Becca Hoffman; and stepgranddaughter, Sarah Wilhelmy of Austria. Also surviving are brothers, William B. Wenger of Newport News, Va. and Robert D. Wenger and wife, Orpha (Rohrer); sister, Evelyn (Wenger) Kratz and husband, Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy loved the Lord, her family, music, and bluebirds.
Dorothy was invited to the Mennonite Church as a young teen by a caring friend, where she began her life journey with the Lord. After her marriage, she served as a Sunday School teacher and music leader at Beldor Mennonite Church for 17 years. Dorothy also served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for 15 years. She was invited to Weavers Mennonite Church where she served in Children’s ministry as well as Worship music leader.
She considered the times spent with family a precious gift, especially times spent with her two grandsons when they were young. Family gatherings with children, grandchildren and siblings were always a blessing to her. Her family was blessed not only by her love and godly role model, but also by her continual, faithful prayers on their behalf.
She sang with the EMC College Chorale, Shenandoah Valley Choral Society, and several church choral groups.
Dorothy attended Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Dayton High School, and graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School. She also studied at Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU) and Madison College (now JMU).
Dorothy was a professional floral and cake designer. She and her husband, Clayton, owned Confectionately Yours, a gift and decorative accessory store. She later worked at VMRC Park Gables, in dining services and at Traditions Family Restaurant, and volunteered at Gift & Thrift.
Pastors Phil Kanagy and Curt Stutzman will conduct a memorial service at Weavers Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Va., Aug. 13, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Weavers Mennonite Church, Building Fund, 2501 Rawley Pike, Rockingham, VA 22801, Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
