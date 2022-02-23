March 1, 1928-Feb. 13, 2022
Dorothy Wheeler Ragland of Harrisonburg, Va., beloved mother, was born in March of 1928, and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
"Dot" was born in Vinton, Va., and later moved to Thaxton, where she grew up. She worked at the American Viscose Company for several years and married in September of 1946.
The daughter of Warner Hartwell and Minnie Zola Creasy Wheeler, she was also predeceased by her husband, Delmar Winston Ragland Sr., in 1990 and by siblings, Lynwood “Jack” H. Wheeler, Alfred “AJ” J. Wheeler, James “Bootie” A. Wheeler, Douglas “Joe” J. Wheeler and Wanda Fay Wheeler Graham.
She is survived by one brother, Kenneth E. Wheeler; three children, Pamela D. Ragland, Delmar W. Ragland Jr. and Lori A. Ragland; three grandchildren, Melissa Ann Kuroda, Daniel W. Ragland and D. Anthony Messina Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Justice H. Kuroda and Winston Banks Ragland; as well as in-laws and extended family members.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel at 627 Hardy Road in Vinton, Va. Burial to follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service, Vinton Chapel and Crematory, Vinton, Va. (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.